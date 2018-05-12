Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone go bold for second day on Cannes red carpet

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 12th May 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone makes her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet (AP Photo)

By PTI

CANNES: Indian divas Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone gave bold and beautiful a new dimension as they opted for risque outfits for their second red carpet apperance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana, who is known for her classy sense of style, ditched the conventional gown for a catsuit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu.

She completed her look with dramatic eye makeup and wild curls.

Kangana Ranaut makes her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet (Instagram Photo)

Deepika made her final appearance at the French Riviera in a pink origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection.

She finished her look with diamond earring by Lorraine Schwartz and smokey eyes.

"Dreams really do come true" Deepika wrote on Instagram as she shared her picture in the dress.

For her day appearance, the "Padmaavat" star picked a metallic golden flowy gown by Alberta Ferretti.

She finished her look with a pair of retro glasses, metal hoops and wavy hair.

Deepika was representing a famous cosmetics brand at the Cannes Film Festival.

She will be followed by Aishwarya Rai for the next two days and by Sonam Kapoor for the final two.

