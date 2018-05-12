Will never take up roles where I'm 'mere property', says 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki's Shivani Gosain

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shivani Gosain says she will never take up a role where her character is used as a "mere property".

The actress has featured in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Rang Badalti Odhani" and "Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage". She took a short break, and is back with show "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki".

"Initially, I used to look for good, positive roles but with time my preference changed to important, strong and different roles, in which I get the chance to perform. Negative or positive doesn't matter as long as the character stands out," Shivani said in a statement to IANS.

Asked what kind of roles she wants to play now, she said: "At this point in my career, I just want to work without taking a break. I want take up strong roles in films too. I never have and never will take up a role which has no meat and acts as a mere property in the show."

She is loving the response she is getting for her role of Pammi in "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki".

"I have been getting amazing feedback from day one for my character, Pammi Kohli. I am overwhelmed with the warm welcome and the love that I am getting from the viewers. Fans of 'Kasam...' love my entry and from day one, they have sent me specially edited clips and pictures of my scenes with my catchy dialogues."

On her comeback, she said: "I made my comeback with 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki' and I am so happy with my track. When I auditioned for this role, I knew it was going to be an interesting one. I am so happy that I am getting to explore myself as an artist."

Every decision about the show is based on TRPs. And Shivani says it is a big challenge.

"The fact is our industry is very unpredictable and insecure in terms of TRPs. It really feels bad if after giving your time and effort, the story is altered."