Home Entertainment Hindi

Will never take up roles where I'm 'mere property', says 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki's Shivani Gosain

The actress has featured in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Rang Badalti Odhani" and "Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage".

Published: 12th May 2018 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shivani Gosain (left) with a co-star (Instagram Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shivani Gosain says she will never take up a role where her character is used as a "mere property".

The actress has featured in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Rang Badalti Odhani" and "Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage". She took a short break, and is back with show "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki".

"Initially, I used to look for good, positive roles but with time my preference changed to important, strong and different roles, in which I get the chance to perform. Negative or positive doesn't matter as long as the character stands out," Shivani said in a statement to IANS.

Asked what kind of roles she wants to play now, she said: "At this point in my career, I just want to work without taking a break. I want take up strong roles in films too. I never have and never will take up a role which has no meat and acts as a mere property in the show."

She is loving the response she is getting for her role of Pammi in "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki".

"I have been getting amazing feedback from day one for my character, Pammi Kohli. I am overwhelmed with the warm welcome and the love that I am getting from the viewers. Fans of 'Kasam...' love my entry and from day one, they have sent me specially edited clips and pictures of my scenes with my catchy dialogues."

On her comeback, she said: "I made my comeback with 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki' and I am so happy with my track. When I auditioned for this role, I knew it was going to be an interesting one. I am so happy that I am getting to explore myself as an artist."

Every decision about the show is based on TRPs. And Shivani says it is a big challenge.

"The fact is our industry is very unpredictable and insecure in terms of TRPs. It really feels bad if after giving your time and effort, the story is altered."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki Pammi Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Back to the bard

The secret service

Actress Radhika Apte joins United Talent Agency​'s roster

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia