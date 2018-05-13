Aishwarya Rai steps out in butterfly gown at Cannes Film Festival

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 13th May 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:15 AM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram photo)

By IANS

CANNES: Actress and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a colourful statement with a dramatic 'butterfly' gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco for her first red carpet appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival here on Saturday.

Aishwarya, who clocks her 17th year at the film jamboree this time as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador, took a confident walk with the exquisite three meter train trailing behind and catching the attention of the crowd.

She walked the red carpet for the premiere of Eva Husson's French drama "Les filles du soleil", starring Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani.

With her lips accentuated by a scarlet shade, and eyes done up with a smoky effect, Aishwarya kept her hair straight and simple with a neat middle parting. She kept her accessories minimalistic with just danglers and a couple of rings.

In a pre-red carpet video shared on her newly launched Instagram page 'aishwaryaraibachchan_arb', Aishwarya is seen walking along with daughter Aaradhya who is dressed in a red ensemble. The actress is seen helping the little diva do a little twirl.

"Circle of life," Aishwarya captioned the image.

Before she went for the red carpet, Aishwarya was welcomed with a loud cheer from the crowd. She waved out and signed autographs, apart from gesturing the traditional Indian 'namaste'.

 

