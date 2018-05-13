Home Entertainment Hindi

IN PICTURES | Here is how some Bollywood stars wished their moms on social media

It is that time of the year when every mother needs to be pampered and loved for the endless sacrifices they do for us.

Published: 13th May 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities expressed love and gratitude towards their mothers on social media. | Twitter photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It is that time of the year when every mother needs to be pampered and loved for the endless sacrifices they do for us.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and many other expressed love and gratitude towards their mothers on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture of his mother and him on Twitter.

Gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is new to Instagram, shared a picture of her mother, daughter Aaradhya and herself.

Producer and director Karan Johar also shared a picture of his mother and daughter Roohi.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya.

Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram as she wrote, "Hello beautiful mommy. It's your day. Today & every day."

Powerpack actor Varun Dhawan also posted a picture with his mother.

Newlywed Sonam Kapoor shared a snap of her mother and wrote, "To the woman who taught me everything- compassion, passion and style! I love you mama.. happy Mother's Day!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mother's Day Amitabh Bachchan Sonam Kapoor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Thought no one would like me in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': Aamir Khan

Exploring political history with 'Raazi' was interesting for Jaideep Ahlawat

Lata Mangeshkar conferred 'Swara Mauli' award

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'
Take a look back at Deepika Padukone's various outfit styles and looks at the 71st Cannes film festival. The Indian film actress made two red carpet appearances at the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani captioned the actress' l
IN PICTURES: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018