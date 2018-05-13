IN PICTURES | Here is how some Bollywood stars wished their moms on social media

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It is that time of the year when every mother needs to be pampered and loved for the endless sacrifices they do for us.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and many other expressed love and gratitude towards their mothers on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture of his mother and him on Twitter.

T 2802 -

There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVE pic.twitter.com/Ck4Qp6jd1F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2018

Gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is new to Instagram, shared a picture of her mother, daughter Aaradhya and herself.

Producer and director Karan Johar also shared a picture of his mother and daughter Roohi.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya.

From one mother to another - Happy Mother’s Day pic.twitter.com/JgNJUz1BSF — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 13, 2018

Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram as she wrote, "Hello beautiful mommy. It's your day. Today & every day."

Powerpack actor Varun Dhawan also posted a picture with his mother.

Newlywed Sonam Kapoor shared a snap of her mother and wrote, "To the woman who taught me everything- compassion, passion and style! I love you mama.. happy Mother's Day!"