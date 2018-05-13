Home Entertainment Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar conferred 'Swara Mauli' award

Dressed in her signature white sari while receiving the honour, the "Paani Paani Re" famed singer told media that it was an honour for her for being considered for title.

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Saturday honoured with "Swara Mauli" title by spiritual guru Vidya Narsimha Bharati Swami at her residence in 'Prabhu Kunj'.

Her sister singer Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar were present at the occasion.

"And the fact that my name came to Jagatguru Shankaracharya's mind for the honour and his coming to honour me personally makes me feel very blessed. It is not something that you receive every day and I am truly grateful to him for this blessing," she said.

Having a career of more than six decades and being the recipient of the 'Bharat Ratna', 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award', among several other awards, the 'Queen of Melody' said, "Every award is special for me because people have given me award out of love and respect for my work."

Her brother composer Hridaynath added, "Shankaracharya has ordained our father with the Sangeet Ratna title and I was bestowed with Bhaav Gandharva. Now, he has honoured Lata di with Swara Mauli. This is her second title after Swara Bharati and we all feel truly privileged."

Asha Bhosle said she takes pride to born as her sister.

"She is one of the icons of our nation and no one can be like her. I am happy for her. I am also thankful for almighty to send me to a family of great singers. My brother and sisters are celebrated singers," Bhosle added.

