Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues to win hearts, woo box office

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Surpassing all expectations, Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi, has been wreaking havoc at the Indian box office.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared that the film earned Rs 32.94 crore in this weekend.

Taking on to twitter, He said, "#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Alia's star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ? 32.94 cr. India biz."

The film's story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia Bhatt) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country.

Based on 'Calling Sehmat,' a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka, the film was released on May 11, 2018.