Ranveer Singh gives you some Monday Motivation

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh is here to give you some Monday motivation.

The 'Padmaavat' star, who is soon to begin with the training for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', shared with his fans that he has been a fitness freak since childhood.

Ranveer took to social media to post a childhood picture of himself in which he can be seen working out on a bicycle.

He wrote alongside, "Gettin my cardio done like ... #throwback #mondaymotivation"

The 32-year-old is reportedly set to go for major physical transformation for his role in 'Simmba'. He will be playing a cop in the Rohit Shetty-directorial.

Meanwhile, the 'Befikre' star has recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)