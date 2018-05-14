Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh gives you some Monday Motivation

The 'Padmaavat' star, who is soon to begin with the training for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', shared with his fans that he has been a fitness freak since childhood.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh | Instagram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh is here to give you some Monday motivation.

The 'Padmaavat' star, who is soon to begin with the training for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', shared with his fans that he has been a fitness freak since childhood.

Ranveer took to social media to post a childhood picture of himself in which he can be seen working out on a bicycle.

He wrote alongside, "Gettin my cardio done like ... #throwback #mondaymotivation"

 

Gettin my cardio done like ... #throwback #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The 32-year-old is reportedly set to go for major physical transformation for his role in 'Simmba'. He will be playing a cop in the Rohit Shetty-directorial.

Meanwhile, the 'Befikre' star has recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Padmaavat Simmba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor at New York film fest

Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir in 'Shamshera'

Alia's Raazi continues to win hearts, woo box office

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets