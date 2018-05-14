Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir in 'Shamshera'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor is all set to feature in "Shamshera" opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The 29-year-old actor will play the character of a desirable and sought-after travelling performer from Indian heartland in Yash Raj Films' action entertainer.

Director Karan Malhotra said the character played by Vaani acts as the catalyst to Ranbir's role in the film and she is the perfect choice for the part.

"Vaani plays Ranbir's love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character's journey. Her character graph is interlinked to the plot of the film making her a crucial catalyst in our hero's rebellious mission.

Poster of the upcoming film Shamshera | Twitter

"Vaani is a perfect fit for the role. She is a fine actor, a fabulous dancer and a gorgeous Hindi film heroine. We wanted someone absolutely fresh to wow audiences on the big screen and she beautifully fits that brief," Mahotra said in a statement.

This will be Vaani's third film with the production house, after her debut "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) and "Befikre" (2016).

Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play Shamshera's merciless nemesis in the project. The film is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.