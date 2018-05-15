Did you think I was going in forever: Salman Khan on blackbuck poaching case

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for "Race 3", was asked if he was worried about the money riding on him while he was caught up with the court proceedings in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He counter-questioned: "Did you think I was going to go in forever?"

During the trailer launch of the multi-starrer action film here on Tuesday, a journalist asked Salman if he was concerned about the Jodhpur blackbuck verdict which came just after the last schedule of "Race 3" where a huge amount of money was riding on him.

Even before the journalist finished asking the question, the anchor of the function interrupted, saying no questions on the Jodhpur case and the Karnataka election will be entertained and told the journalist to return the microphone.

Meanwhile, Salman asked the journalist: "Did you think I was going to go in forever?"

As the journalist replied "No", Salman promptly said: "Thank you, because I was not worried."

Salman was accused of hunting and killing blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998 when he was filming for "Hum Saath Saath Hain". He was convicted and spent two days in prison before being released on bail.

The trailer launch was attended by other actors of the film like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem along with director Remo D' Souza and producer Ramesh Turani.

"Race 3" is slated to release on June 15.