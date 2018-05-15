Home Entertainment Hindi

Did you think I was going in forever: Salman Khan on blackbuck poaching case

Salman was accused of hunting and killing blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998 when he was filming for "Hum Saath Saath Hain". He was convicted and spent two days in prison before being released on bail.

Published: 15th May 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Bobby Deol Salman Khan Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah at film 'Race 3' trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Bobby Deol Salman Khan Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah at film 'Race 3' trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for "Race 3", was asked if he was worried about the money riding on him while he was caught up with the court proceedings in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He counter-questioned: "Did you think I was going to go in forever?"

During the trailer launch of the multi-starrer action film here on Tuesday, a journalist asked Salman if he was concerned about the Jodhpur blackbuck verdict which came just after the last schedule of "Race 3" where a huge amount of money was riding on him.

Even before the journalist finished asking the question, the anchor of the function interrupted, saying no questions on the Jodhpur case and the Karnataka election will be entertained and told the journalist to return the microphone.

Meanwhile, Salman asked the journalist: "Did you think I was going to go in forever?"

As the journalist replied "No", Salman promptly said: "Thank you, because I was not worried."

Salman was accused of hunting and killing blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998 when he was filming for "Hum Saath Saath Hain". He was convicted and spent two days in prison before being released on bail.

The trailer launch was attended by other actors of the film like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem along with director Remo D' Souza and producer Ramesh Turani.

"Race 3" is slated to release on June 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case Race 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sonam Kapoor channels her inner bride at Cannes

Satyajit Ray's films leave viewers with unshakable optimism: Sharmila Tagore

Should have been more aggressive in career planning: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls