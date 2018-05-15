Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan-Mithila Palkar's 'Karwaan' to release on August 10

"Karwaan" revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. 

Published: 15th May 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan and Mithila Palkar (File Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan-starrer "Karwaan" has been locked for release on August 10, its makers announced on Monday.

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP in association with Ishka Films, also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, marking their debut in Bollywood.

Southern film actor Dulquer tweeted: "And finally we are happy to announce a release date for 'Karwaan'! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10! Cannot wait for you all to watch it."

The film's first look was revealed sometime ago as the poster introduced three lost souls, two dead bodies and a promise of a lifetime journey with it.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Karwaan" revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. 

It has been shot in Kerala. 

This will be the second Irrfan-starrer movie to release since the actor announced he is suffering from a rare disease. "Blackmail" had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition.

The acclaimed actor has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.
 

