Sonam Kapoor channels her inner bride at Cannes

By PTI

CANNES: Sonam Kapoor looked resplendent as she sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in a Ralph and Russo lehenga-inspired outfit complimenting her bridal glow and the wedding mehendi.

The 32-year-old actor, who tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, picked her favourite designers from London for her first red carpet appearance at this year's festival.

The off-white outfit was a combination of a lehenga skirt paired with a blouse topped with intricate silver embellishments all over.

She completed her look with a pair of Chopard diamond studs and braided her hair using a traditional parandi. Earlier, Sonam stepped out in a Mother of Pearl black-and-white polka-dotted maxi-dress, paired with boots. She also sported a floral Delpozo dress for an auction dinner.

Apart from Sonam, veteran Hollywood actor Jane Fonda also chose an ivory gown for her red-carpet appearance. She paired her Valentino Couture creation with Chopard jewels and Sarah Flint pumps.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also appeared at the red carpet wearing a Alberta Ferretti gown. She left her hair in loose waves and teamed her look with jewels from Chopard.

Sonam and Mahira, who walked the red carpet for international cosmetics brand L'Oreal Paris, shared some candid moments post the event. The cosmetic brand shared a picture of the actors in which Sonam is planting a kiss on Mahira's head.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the festival as L'Oreal Paris ambassadors.