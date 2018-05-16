Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of film based on writer Ismat Chughtai's 'Lihaaf' released at Cannes

The first poster of Rahat Kazmi's film, based on Urdu short story writer Ismat Chughtai's most celebrated and most controversial work 'Lihaaf', was released at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ismat Chughtai. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

CANNES: The first poster of award-winning director Rahat Kazmi's film, based on Urdu short story writer Ismat Chughtai's most celebrated and most controversial work 'Lihaaf', was released at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Titled "Lihaaf" ("The Quilt"), the film stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Sonal Sehgal in the lead.

Set in Lucknow, the story revolves around lonely Begum Jaan, who turns to her masseuse Rabbo seeking comfort and companionship.

Begum Jaan's young niece is the narrator of the story, who is devastated when she learns about the nature of their relationship.

The poster shows feet of two women - one wearing a pair of heavily-embellished anklets, the other with a thinner set - entangled on a dark red velvet quilt.

Chughtai courted controversy for the story, which touches upon the themes of homosexuality.

The writer and her friend-contemporary Saadat Hasan Manto were accused of obscenity for their stories -- "Lihaaf" and "Boo" respectively.

They went on to defend themselves in the Lahore Court and were absolved of the charges later.

The film has been produced by Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Namita Lal, Umesh Shukla, Utpal Acharya and Ashish Wagh.

It is co-produced by Oscar winning producer Marc Baschett.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the premiere of Nandita Das' biopic on Manto at the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahat Kazmi Ismat Chughtai Lihaaf Cannes Film Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

That 'Manto' got made is a miracle: Nandita Das

I have been exploring Indian superhero subjects: Ranveer Singh

I'm done with my quota of small roles: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls