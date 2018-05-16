Home Entertainment Hindi

Gulzar gets attached to another film on 'Kabuliwala'

Veteran lyricist Gulzar, who had worked on the classic film "Kabuliwala", has now penned lyrics for Danny Denzongpa-starrer "Bioscopewala", which is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's story.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Gulzar, who had worked on the classic film "Kabuliwala", has now penned lyrics for Danny Denzongpa-starrer "Bioscopewala", which is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's short story "Kabuliwala".

"Gulzar saab is very fond of Rabindranath Tagore's work. About 15 years ago he had mentioned it to me that Tagore is the only one who writes favourable and apt stories for kids and families.

"Interestingly, Gulzar saab had started his career as an assistant to Bimal Roy when he was making 'Kabuliwala' with actor Balraj Sahni and he had penned songs for it," Sunil Doshi, writer and producer of "Bioscopewala", said in a statement.

When he approached Gulzar with the script of "Bioscopewala", he immediately agreed to write songs for the film.

Director Deb Medhekar's "Bioscopewala" also stars Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain.

The film will release on May 25.

