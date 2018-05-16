Home Entertainment Hindi

I have been exploring Indian superhero subjects: Ranveer Singh

The "Padmaavat" star says that though the subjects he has been exploring in the superhero genre have not materialised yet, the day is not far when the country will get its "true blue Indian superhero.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: At a time when the audience is lapping up Hollywood superhero films, Ranveer Singh, who has lent his voice for the Hindi version of "Deadpool 2", has been scouting for ideas in this genre and is hopeful that India will soon have its own "bona fide superhero".

The "Padmaavat" star says that though the subjects he has been exploring in the superhero genre have not materialised yet, the day is not far when the country will get its "true blue Indian superhero."

In an interview with PTI, Ranveer says, "I have been exploring various superhero subjects for a while now. Of course, none of them have materialised just yet. But I don't think we are very far from seeing a true blue Indian superhero. There are some really interesting characters."

"Hopefully, not very long from now, we will see a bonafide superhero, a big ticket, big screen bonanza that is truly Indian".

Ranveer says besides the superhero projects, he is also interested in doing films in English and is waiting for the right opportunity.

When asked if he sees himself in Hollywood in future, Ranveer said, "I do want to be part of something that is produced in English language and I am just waiting for the right opportunity.

There have been opportunities, which for one reason or another, have not worked out as yet.

"But soon, if everything falls into place, the timing is right and the gig is right, most certainly, it is definitely something I am interested in."

The 32-year-old actor has lent his voice for Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool 2" in Hindi.

The character is popularly known as the "Merc with a Mouth" because of his irreverent style.

Ranveer agrees that his personality--quirky and energetic--matches with the Marvel superhero.

"I remember when the first 'Deadpool' came out, there was a poll 'Who should be 'Deadpool' if it is made in India?' and I won by a landslide. A lot of people identify my personality with the personality of Deadpool. I think that brand of humour matches mine, somewhere or the other," he says.

"Deadpool' immediately became my favourite when I saw the first part. I had not seen or experienced a superhero like this before...He is unlike any superhero. He is a real bada** and definitely my favourite."

In the Hindi version of the David Leitch-directed sequel, Ranveer will be heard channelising his "inner Deadpool" by being the voice of Reynolds, whose work he deeply admires ever since he saw the Hollywood star's sitcom, "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place".

Ranveer says there was no specific brief for dubbing in Hindi.

While the first day was more like a "teething process", things started moving faster later as Ranveer started getting into a flow, understanding his own process to dub.

"To do those 'cultural translations", the punchline that he says in English and finding the Hindi equivalent.

It was a lot of fun to do!" Ranveer says.

"Deadpool 2" is scheduled to release on May 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hollywood Ranveer Singh superhero

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

That 'Manto' got made is a miracle: Nandita Das

First look of film based on writer Ismat Chughtai's 'Lihaaf' released at Cannes

I'm done with my quota of small roles: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls