Privileged if my Rs 100 crore film is called 'flop': Salman Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's movie "Tubelight" was panned by critics but the actor says if a film of his makes more than Rs 100 crore and is still called a "flop", then he is honoured.

Released last year, "Tubelight" did a business of over Rs 100 crore in India.

The film, however, was panned by critics and went on to incur losses, which Khan later compensated.

The actor was supposed to make a father-daughter dance drama film with Remo D'Souza post "Tubelight" but there were rumours he shelved that project as he didn't want to do another emotional film.

Asked if the failure of "Tubelight" was the reason for not doing the film, Khan told reporters, "Yeah. It did very badly. But it has still done much better than rest of the films, which I am really happy about. Even though we returned a lot of money, we had a lot of money to make in 'Race 3'."

"So, if you consider that a disaster, then I am really honoured and privileged to be in that position that my Rs 100 core plus films are considered disasters," he said.

Khan was speaking at the trailer launch of "Race 3" here last evening.

Asked again about why the dance film with D'Souza was shelved, the superstar said, "So, first I worked with Munni (Harshaali Malhotra in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan') then with Matin (Rey Tangu in 'Tubelight'). So, I thought let's give kids a break and let me work with adults. Kids will grow up and can anyway work later."

"Race 3" also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Boby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salemm and Freddy Daruwala.

It is scheduled to release on June 15.