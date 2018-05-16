Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH TRAILER | 'Race 3' is action-music bonanza: Salman Khan

The film features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salim, Bobby Deol among others.

Published: 16th May 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Bobby Deol Salman Khan Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah at film 'Race 3' trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Bobby Deol Salman Khan Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah at film 'Race 3' trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is all set for his upcoming multi-starrer action film "Race 3" on Tuesday said the film offers good music, action and people will have a good time watching the film.

The actor, who was present at the trailer launch of the film, told the media: "Like the kind of film used to happen earlier, this film is like that. This film has a vibe that earlier Bachchan saab, Dharmendraji used to do."

He said: "I heard the script of the film two years ago. After that Ramesh Taurani wanted me to listen to the improved script again. It was a difficult genre for me to do, I wanted few changes. I knew the genre of the film but I did not know where I will fit in the genre. 

WATCH

"Then Rameshji and Shiraz Ahmed, screenplay writer of the film, sat on the script and re-worked on it. Then I realized that it is actually a fun film to do."

The film features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salim, Bobby Deol among others.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the 3D action film "Race 3" is releasing on June 15.

Salman Khan Race 3 Race 3 trailer

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Bobby Deol Salman Khan Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah at film 'Race 3' trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

