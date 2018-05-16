WATCH TRAILER | 'Race 3' is action-music bonanza: Salman Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is all set for his upcoming multi-starrer action film "Race 3" on Tuesday said the film offers good music, action and people will have a good time watching the film.

The actor, who was present at the trailer launch of the film, told the media: "Like the kind of film used to happen earlier, this film is like that. This film has a vibe that earlier Bachchan saab, Dharmendraji used to do."

He said: "I heard the script of the film two years ago. After that Ramesh Taurani wanted me to listen to the improved script again. It was a difficult genre for me to do, I wanted few changes. I knew the genre of the film but I did not know where I will fit in the genre.

WATCH

"Then Rameshji and Shiraz Ahmed, screenplay writer of the film, sat on the script and re-worked on it. Then I realized that it is actually a fun film to do."

The film features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salim, Bobby Deol among others.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the 3D action film "Race 3" is releasing on June 15.