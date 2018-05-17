Home Entertainment Hindi

Disha Patani joins cast of 'Bharat'

The "Baaghi 2" actor will play the role of a trapeze artist in circus set in the 1960s.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Disha Patani | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Disha Patani has been roped in for Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra-starrer "Bharat".

The "Baaghi 2" actor will play the role of a trapeze artist in circus set in the 1960s.

The circus segment is director Ali Abbas Zafar's ode to legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who presented the cult film "Mera Naam Joker", a press release said.

"I'm excited to be a part of 'Bharat', it's like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir and I can't wait for the journey to begin.

I am a big fan of Ali Abbas sir's work," Patani said in a statement.

"Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste. Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @priyankachopra #Bharat it is!" she shared on Twitter.

Salman also tweeted to welcome his co-star on board.

"Welcome @DishPatani to the journey of @Bharat_TheFilm," he wrote.

The director said the actor was the perfect choice for the role.

"The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the '60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet have the physicality of an athlete. Disha fit the bill perfectly," Zafar said.

The film, which is an official adaptation of 2014 Korean film, "Ode to My Father", also stars Sunil Grover.

It will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T- series, "Bharat" releases during Eid in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan Priyanka Chopra Bharat Disha Patani Ali Abbas Zafar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sonakshi Sinha found driving mini truck tiring

Sony acquires rights for Jhulan Goswami biopic

Amitabh Bachchan most engaging Indian actor on Facebook

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 