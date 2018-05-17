Sony acquires rights for Jhulan Goswami biopic

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures International Productions, India has bought the rights for cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic.

The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, a press release said.

The film will explore the inner and outer world of Goswami - the story of a little girl from Nadia in West Bengal who went on to become the highest wicket taker in international women's cricket.

An inspiring story of the all-rounder and former skipper of the national team, the movie will highlight various spheres of her life - riddled with extreme hardships and massive achievements.

After "102 Not Out" and "Padman", the biopic is Sony Pictures India's latest project.