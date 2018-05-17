Home Entertainment Hindi

Sony acquires rights for Jhulan Goswami biopic

The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, a press release said.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures International Productions, India has bought the rights for cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic.

The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, a press release said.

The film will explore the inner and outer world of Goswami - the story of a little girl from Nadia in West Bengal who went on to become the highest wicket taker in international women's cricket.

An inspiring story of the all-rounder and former skipper of the national team, the movie will highlight various spheres of her life - riddled with extreme hardships and massive achievements.

After "102 Not Out" and "Padman", the biopic is Sony Pictures India's latest project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jhulan Goswami Sony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sonakshi Sinha found driving mini truck tiring

Amitabh Bachchan most engaging Indian actor on Facebook

Disha Patani joins cast of 'Bharat'

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 