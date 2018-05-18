Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's energy and passion are contagious: Choreographer Mudassar Khan

Salman has shot for the special music video which is a reprised version of the title track sung by Mika Singh. The video was choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

Salman Khan's special music video was choreographed by Mudassar Khan. (Photos | Facebook and Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Choreographer Mudassar Khan, who worked with Salman Khan for the show "Dus Ka Dum", says the superstar is fun to work with and his energy and passion are contagious.

Salman will soon host the game show "Dus Ka Dum", which is making a comeback on Sony Entertainment Television after nine years.

The star shot for the special music video which is a reprised version of the title track sung by Mika Singh. The video has been choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

"When I was approached for this music video, I wasn't going to let go of an opportunity to work with Salman. The song is quite catchy and the way Salman has grooved to the beats is something to watch out for," Mudassar said in a statement.

"This time around, the audience will get to see the signature step of 'Dus Ka Dum' and I am sure it will catch on as well. Salman is the most fun person to work with and his energy and passion is contagious."​

