Priyanka Chopra at her royal best in plaid suit at Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived for her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, dressed in a lavender skirt and blazer, paired with a classy hat.

WASHINGTON: Priyanka Chopra, India's very own unofficial representative at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took to the authentic British plaid with a sass.

In a very British manner, PeeCee rocked a plaid suit from Alberta Ferretti at the very first public appearance after arriving in the London to attend her close friend's wedding to the Prince of England.

The Bollywood's 'Desi' girl complemented the tailored suit with a very off-the-shelf, subtle t-shirt in grey and denim T-strap heels.

The 35-year-old actress gave off very cool vibes, sporting just a ring and simple hoops for earrings. Her cat-eye glasses added to her overall appeal.

Priyanka and Meghan became friends after meeting at an event in 2016. Since then, they have been good friends, often clicked together. Also, they both work with the United Nations.

Priyanka is in the United Kingdom to attend the royal wedding at Windsor Castle grounds on Saturday.

