Priyanka Chopra stuns in tweed suit, fascinator at Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived for her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, dressed in a lavender skirt and blazer, paired with a classy hat.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

 Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

LONDON: Internationally acclaimed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra sported a chic dress suit at actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at the St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

The "Quantico" actress was seen wearing a Vivienne Westwood suit and fascinator. She was photographed walking into the ceremony alongside actress Abigail Spencer. Her outfit was hand-crafted in a light heather grey summer tweed, with a soft pearlescent sheen, reports eonline.com. 

Priyanka, who is close friends with Markle, opened up about attending the royal ceremony at The Jenny McCarthy Show.

SEE PICTURES | A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The couple's wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement to the world. Harry proposed to Markle after about a year and half of dating.

The 'Quantico' actress Priyanka and the 'Suits' actress Meghan became friends after meeting at an event in 2016. Since then, they have been good friends, often clicked together. Also, they both work with the United Nations.

TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal wedding

