Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream in golden Dior at Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's wedding reception

Priyanka wore a shimmering gold Dior gown by Dior accessorized with statement danglers for her close friend Meghan Markle's wedding reception.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for the royal reception (Instagram @ Mimi Cutrell)

By Online Desk

Priyanka Chopra clearly knows how to make heads turn. After a super chic lavender Vivienne Westwood suit with a matching fascinator for her friend Meghan Markle's wedding with Prince Harry, the actress chose to wear a shimmering gold chiffon-covered Dior gown for the evening reception.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for the royal reception (Instagram @ Mimi Cutrell)

The actress wore her hair down and accessorized minimally, with a pair of dangling ear rings. Stylist, Mimi Cutrell, shared several photos of the stunner.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for the royal reception (Instagram @ Mimi Cutrell)

Priyanka, who is close friends with Markle, opened up about attending the royal ceremony at The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for the royal reception (Instagram @ Mimi Cutrell)

The 'Quantico' actress Priyanka and the 'Suits' actress Meghan became friends after meeting at an event in 2016. Since then, they have been good friends, often clicked together. Also, they both work with the United Nations.

Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood for the royal wedding. (Instagram Photo)

Meanwhile, the bride, who wore a Givenchy gown for the wedding ceremony, changed into a second wedding dress by Stella McCartney for the reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles, Harry's father.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (AP photo)
