Home Entertainment Hindi

The Comedy of Death  

Sanah Kapoor gets another chance to prove herself in Harsh Chhaya’s debut directorial venture based on real-life situations.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Harsh Chhaya

By By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

After playing several big and small but powerful roles in TV serials and movies, actor Harsh Chhaya has tried his luck at direction. His debut directorial venture Khajoor Pe Atke, a black comedy, is a story that revolves around serious situations but takes a comic route. And the ensemble cast comprising Sanah Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Alka Amin, and Seema Pahwa doubles the fun.  Harsh says, “I had the script ready four years ago, but it didn’t work out then as the actors were busy. So I had to cast new actors. I have worked with Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa before and both of them are fantastic actors.” 

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapoor, whose last film was Shandaar, will be seen playing a totally different character this time. Though her first film did not do well at the box office, Sanah says she has moved on with life and is looking forward to her next movie. “You are always upset when your films don’t do well. My work was appreciated last time. And I hope this film does well,” says Sanah.  

Harsh, who started his career with famous TV serials like Tara, Swabhimaan and Tehkikat, says, “It’s a comedy around death and deals with regular situations people face. The style note and story is totally different. I have pegged it on Simpsons and my characters are more like caricatures of real life characters.” 

About her role, Sanah says, “I play Nayan Tara, who has her own plans about what she wants to do in life. While in Shandaar, I played a very bubbly and family-oriented character, this film is different. We had a great star cast like Manoj Pahwa sir, Seema Pahwa mam, Dolly mam. Every experience is a lesson for me. Working with all these actors was fun as they were so spontaneous and I need to learn from them.”  
About working with Sanah, Harsh says, “She has already done a film and comes from a family of great actors. She’s young and ready to learn and experiment. It was pleasure working with her.” 

Sanah also enjoyed working with Harsh. She says, “He is an actor first, hence, he understands the problems of an actor. He gave us a lot of space to experiment and allowed us to improvise whenever we gave suggestions.”  When quizzed if we will see him in the movie, Harsh says, “You might or might not see me in the film. I haven’t stopped acting completely. I love acting but won’t do it for the sake of it.” 

Meanwhile, he is busy working on a Bengali film titled Byomkesh Bakshi these days. “I met a few people through my wife Sunita. I want to make films in Bengali, Marathi and Hindi. I have a few scripts ready. If people appreciate this film, I will go ahead with the rest of the scripts,” says Chhaya, who is also into theatre.  Sanah, on the other hand, has not signed any film yet. “I am reading a few scripts. There will be announcements soon,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Comedy actor Harsh Chhaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Hilarious Hijack

‘My Next will be on a Shepherd’s Life’

WATCH: Akasa's 'Thug Ranjha' is most viewed Indian video worldwide

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex