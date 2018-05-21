Home Entertainment Hindi

Emraan Hashmi to star in 'Jannat' director Kunal Deshmukh's next

Director Kunal Deshmukh and actor Emraan Hashmi are reteaming for a film on account of the 10-year anniversary of their successful "Jannat" franchise.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actor Emraan Hashmi and Directer Kunal Deshmukh during a press conference for 'Jannat-2' in Ahmedabad, 28 April 2012. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Kunal Deshmukh and actor Emraan Hashmi are reteaming for a film on account of the 10-year anniversary of their successful "Jannat" franchise.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps for the moment, according to a press release.

The film will be produced by "Son of Sardaar" helmer NR Pachisia and Hashmi.

The forthcoming project will be written by National Award-winning writer Shridhar Raghavan.

Hashmi and Deshmukh last worked together in "Raja Natwarlal", which released in 2014.

"Jannat" was released in 2008, while its sequel arrived in 2012.

The actor was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in "Baadshaho", directed by Milan Luthria.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Today's generation of filmmakers say things boldly, openly: Gulzar

Playing villain in 'Simmba' will be challenging: Sonu Sood

Never planned to foray into any "wood": Taapsee Pannu

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding