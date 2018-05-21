Jacqueline Fernandez used no stunt double for 'Race 3'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has shot action sequences for her upcoming film 'Race 3', used no stunt doubles for her scenes.

The actress, who has been part of action flicks earlier as well, will be seen performing hardcore action sequences for the first time in the Salman Khan-starrer movie.

She had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout to nail the action sequences.

She shot for hand to hand combat sequences for the first time.

Shouldering the action sequences on her own, the 'Judwaa 2' actress has been training for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), kickboxing and other forms of action to perfect her act.

With an extensive training of over months prepping for two hours daily to master her action moves.

While Jacqueline played a pivotal part in the second installment, the actress will be leading the film in its third part.

Performing stylized high octane action sequences, the trailer showed the people the glimpse of Jacqueline in the fierce look.

On the work front, Jacqueline is currently gearing up for the release of 'Race 3' which will mark her second Eid release after 'Kick'.

The trailer of the film has been the talk of the town owing to the power packed action and Salman Khan's stylish yet fierce avatar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on June 15.

