Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Actress and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights Priyanka Chopra is visiting the Rohingya refugee camps on a field visit.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra | Instagram

By IANS

DHAKA: Actress and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights Priyanka Chopra is visiting the Rohingya refugee camps on a field visit.

Priyanka on Monday tweeted a photograph of herself from an aircraft looking out of the window.

"Follow my Instagram to share my experiences as I visit the Rohingya refugee camps on this Unicef field visit. Children uprooted, the world needs to care. We need to care," she captioned the image.

Priyanka, 35, has worked with Unicef for a decade and was appointed as the national and global Unicef goodwill ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. She promotes causes such as environment, health and education and women's rights among many others.

Almost 700,000 refugees have fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar and arrived in Cox's Bazar since August 2017, according to the UN.

Last year, Priyanka had met Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

The actress has flown to Dhaka from London, where she attended her friend and actress Meghan Markle's wedding to British Royal Prince Harry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jaya Jaitly upset with Priyanka Chopra's 'British aristocrat' dress at royal wedding

Salman Khan turns distributor with 'Race 3'

Jacqueline Fernandez used no stunt double for 'Race 3'

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title