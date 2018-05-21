Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan turns distributor with 'Race 3'

Salman started producing films under the banner name Salman Khan Films with 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and has successfully delivered multiple films in Bollywood.

Salman Khan in a still from Race 3.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan will be foraying into distribution with his upcoming Eid release 'Race 3'.

While the actor has carved a place for himself as a producer, Salman Khan now enters distribution with 'Race 3'.

'Race 3' which is jointly produced by Salman Khan Films headed by Salman's mother Salma Khan, will be distributed by Salim Saheb who will personally look into the distribution.

While two leading distributors were pitching hard to bag the distribution rights of the film, however, Salman Khan inked the deal himself following the roaring response received by the film's trailer.

The trailer of 'Race 3' received tremendous response from the audience and received more than 36 million views in less than 48 hours of its release.

The makers also recently released the first song of the film 'Heeriye' featuring Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan is all set to shatter the box office with his upcoming action thriller Race 3.

The trailer of the film has been the talk of the town owing to the power packed action and Salman Khan's stylish yet fierce avatar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on June 15.

