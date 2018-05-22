Home Entertainment Hindi

Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur reunite for Vinod Kapri's 'Pihu'

Releasing on August 3, the film is about what ensues when circumstances lead to a two-year-old girl Pihu being left alone in an apartment.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vinod Kapri and Ronnie Screwvala. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After backing unconventional movies like "Dev D", "A Wednesday", "Rang De Basanti" and "Barfi!" during their earlier innings at UTV, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have now joined hands for "Pihu", to be directed by National Award winner Vinod Kapri.

The film marks the first collaboration between Screwvala's RSVP and Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

Releasing on August 3, the film is about what ensues when circumstances lead to a two-year-old girl Pihu being left alone in an apartment. It is based on a true story, and has just one character throughout.

"Pihu" was officially selected for prestigious international film festivals which include Vancouver, Palmsprings, Iran, Morocco and Germany. It was also the opening film at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, in 2017.

Kapur said in a statement: "It's always thrilling to come across directors who want to tell stories that disrupt the status quo using bold new narrative styles."

Calling it a "unique film", Screwvala said: it is "thrillingly real".

Kapri, who earlier helmed "Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho", said: "I am still pinching myself that I could complete this film 'Pihu'. It was almost an impossible film.

"In the beginning, my dear friend Late Kirshan Kumar trusted my dream and 'Pihu' was born. Later, the way Sid and Ronnie adopted 'Pihu', it's no lesser than a fairy tale for me. I'm glad that it is now safe and in the hands of those who understand cinema in its true sense."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinod Kapri Pihu Ronnie Screwvala Siddharth Roy Kapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

We don't always take good care Of our artistes: Lata Mangeshkar

Shweta Bachchan to make screen debut with father Big B

You can't be experimental on TV: Jay Bhanushali

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures