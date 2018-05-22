Home Entertainment Hindi

Shweta Bachchan to make screen debut with father Big B

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will be seen in a jewellery ad in which she will be making her on-screen debut alongside her father.

Mumbai Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda during the 61st Britannia Filmfare Awards function in Mumbai. | PTI

By IANS

Talking about the new venture, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement: "We believe that audience will love to see the film wherein, both, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta play the role of a father and daughter, in the ad film for the first time."

"As a brand, Kalyan has always celebrated the bonds of family and relationships and the new film epitomises family values. Shweta's design inputs will also augment Kalyan's chic and trendy signature collections," the statement said.

The ad which attempted to capture the value of trust and transparency of a relationship is directed by G.B. Vijay, for the jewellery brand. Big B is the brand ambassador of Kalyan Jewellers since 2012.

This is not the first time the brand is featuring members of Bachchan family, as Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also featured in a TVC to represent the brand.

