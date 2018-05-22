Tabu joins the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tabu is the latest star to join the growing cast of Salman Khan-led "Bharat".

The character details are still under the wraps but director Ali Abbas Zafar has promised that Tabu will play an important role in the period drama, which also features Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

"I've been a huge fan of Tabu's work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I'm happy it is finally happening with Bharat and am looking forward to the shoot," the 'Sultan' director said.

The film, Salman and Zafar's third together, is slated to release during Eid next year.

'Bharat', produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.