I believe in equality, I am not a feminist: Kareena Kapoor 

Kareena Kapoor has said she believes in the idea of equality but would not call herself a "feminist".

Published: 23rd May 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor has said she believes in the idea of equality but would not call herself a "feminist".

When asked what her idea of feminism was, the 37-year-old actor said she considers herself a human being first.

"I believe in equality. I am not a feminist, I am a woman. And above all I am a human being. I am as proud as I am as Saif Ali Khan's wife than as a Kareena Kapoor," she told reporters at the music launch of her upcoming film "Veere Di Wedding" last evening.

Kareena, who has always been open about her relationships, plays a commitment-phobic woman, Kali in the Shashanka Ghosh directorial.

Asked how her personal stand affects her film choices, the actor said, "What made me take this role up is because for a mainstream actor who has mostly worked with commercial actors like Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman, is now doing a completely new story with three female actors.

"I was obsessed by the story, I thought it was very cool."

Also starring Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the film is slated to be released on June 1.

