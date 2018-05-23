No problem with Censor: Rhea Kapoor on 'Veere Di Wedding'

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Veere Di Wedding" producer Rhea Kapoor has denied any trouble so far with the censor board although the film was yet to receive any certificate ahead of its June 1 release.

Dismissing reports making rounds that because of cuss words and language used in the film, "Veere Di..." has received an 'A' certificate, Kapoor who was at the music launch along with the entire cast and crew here on Tuesday, rubbished all the rumours.

"So far we have had no problem with the Censor Board. I don't want to talk more about it because we still have not gotten the Censor (certificate) in our hands. Once we get it, we will issue a proper press release," she said.

Kapoor said that veteran actor Anil Kapoor, her father, had accompanied her to present the film to the censor board. "And let me tell you,... One can be certain that if we can make a film for which my father can come along, then clearly, as women none of us should be ashamed of the film."

Ekta Kapoor, who is also the co-producer of the film, added that the film has already covered its cost and they are looking at a clean run.

"Actually, I love this film. I trust the producer and I have four stellar leading women in the film. I have always picked a script which was not a hit on paper but on release became super successful," said Ekta.

To prove her point she mentioned her controversial, yet hit film, "Dirty Picture".

"Like when I made 'Dirty Picture', I was told this film is a flop. How can you make a film with Vidya Balan playing a heroine that too, as an item number girl?

"When the film released my mom hugged me and told me this is an outstanding film. Even this movie ('Veere Di Wedding') has cleared most of its cost and we're looking at a great clean run. I think I am one happy producer," Ekta said.

Actress Swara Bhaskar said: "It has been 105 years since our film Industry came into existence, and this is first time we are making a film in main-stream cinema about four friends -- it is their life story and none is falling in love with the same guy. So this is most special and unique."

Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.