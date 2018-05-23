Home Entertainment Hindi

'You were always meant for flying', read Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming post on daughter Suhana's 18th birthday

Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan has posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

Published: 23rd May 2018

Shah Rukh Khan | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan has posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

King Khan said he knew since the beginning that she was "meant for flying."

"Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u," wrote the 'Zero' star along with an adorable picture of Suhana.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the birthday, mom Gauri Khan took to social media to share a picture of her daughter and revealed that the preparations were underway for a big birthday bash.

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in 'Zero', directed by Anand L Rai.

A teaser, unveiled on January 1, showed Shah Rukh essaying a vertically challenged man dancing away at a party.

The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

(with inputs from agencies)

