'You were always meant for flying', read Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming post on daughter Suhana's 18th birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan has posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

King Khan said he knew since the beginning that she was "meant for flying."

"Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u," wrote the 'Zero' star along with an adorable picture of Suhana.

Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u. pic.twitter.com/9ZRytlZDN2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, on the eve of the birthday, mom Gauri Khan took to social media to share a picture of her daughter and revealed that the preparations were underway for a big birthday bash.

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in 'Zero', directed by Anand L Rai.

A teaser, unveiled on January 1, showed Shah Rukh essaying a vertically challenged man dancing away at a party.

The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

(with inputs from agencies)