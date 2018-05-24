Amitabh Bachchan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has accepted Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge titled #HumFitTohIndiaFit. He says his mantra his to be continuously mobile.

"Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit fitness challenge. Main mantra: be continuously mobile, get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself (and) see the sun more often".