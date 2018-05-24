Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge

Amitabh Bachchan has accepted Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge titled #HumFitTohIndiaFit. He says his mantra his to be continuously mobile.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has accepted Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge titled #HumFitTohIndiaFit. He says his mantra his to be continuously mobile.

"Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit fitness challenge. Main mantra: be continuously mobile, get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself (and) see the sun more often".

TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

