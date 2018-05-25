Home Entertainment Hindi

Aashka Goradia hasn't 'given up' acting yet

Actress Aashka Goradia says she is focussed on her latest venture, Renee by Aashka, but the "Naagin" actress is also keen on doing an action-packed role in a TV show.

Published: 25th May 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble (Facebook Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Aashka Goradia says she is focussed on her latest venture, Renee by Aashka, but the "Naagin" actress is also keen on doing an action-packed role in a TV show.

"My focus is definitely on my new venture now but I want to do an action-packed role on television. My body, my mind and my acting skills are ready and aching to be a part of an action series irrespective of the platform.

"I have done historical, mythological, I have played a girl next door and also a vamp, I have done it all," the "Kkusum" actress told IANS.

She has been working on Renee by Aashka for a while now, but she said she hasn't given up acting.

"I haven't quit acting, not happening anytime soon. It was always a dream to start something of my own but it took some time to figure, it had to be something I'm passionate about to have my heart and mind in place," she said.

"This (acting) industry introduced me to make-up and I fancied the art. This brand is my baby. When you are starting out, there are many risks you take, an effort to stand out of the clutter...patience as everything takes longer than planned. But in the end, it is the most satisfying job and you get a good night's sleep."

She wants to work on newer products.

"Introducing reusable 3D double stitched lashes is a very new concept for the Indian market so it's a whole new game altogether," said Aashka.

Apart from her new venture, she is also in the news for having a fit life and working out with her husband Brent Goble.

"My husband is currently pursuing a degree in yoga and will be a certified trainer in four months once he completes his 900 hours of training. He has his heart, mind, soul and focus preparing to live a yogic life and once he acquires a degree that is internationally acclaimed, he will begin his practice," she said.

On her life after her wedding last year, she said: "It's changed in ways more than one. Earlier, I would keep engaging my energies to get things done but since Brent has been in my life, it's been a smooth journey. I know he's around to help me. I always have his back which keeps me going. You know the push that one needs."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Renee by Aashka Aashka Goradia Brent Goble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch