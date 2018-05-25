Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput to support NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Rajput and Varun Mathur, through their company 'Innsaei Ventures', shall be setting aside a corpus of Rs 20 crore, which shall be invested in start-ups established by women entrepreneurs.

Published: 25th May 2018 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput during an event to collaborate with NITI Aayog to promote two of GOI's initiatives BHIM app and Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog on Friday announced the signing of a Statement of Intent (SoI) with Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Sushant Singh Rajput, to collaborate and support NITI's flagship initiative, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog by Anna Roy, Adviser (Industry), NITI Aayog and Sushant Singh Rajput.

"NITI Aayog has always emphasised the importance of reaching out to the youth and inviting them to engage with the various policies of the government. Sushant Singh Rajput, through his work and as a youth icon, embodies the energetic and spirited masses shaping the country's growth narrative today. As brand ambassador of WEP, which already includes over a 1,000 women entrepreneurs, this partnership will further drive our mission to establish a vibrant, enabling entrepreneurial ecosystem for the women of the country," Mr Kant said, highlighting the importance of including young role-models in popularising government initiatives.

Commenting on his association with NITI Aayog, Sushant said, "I am honored to be associated with NITI Aayog and be a part of India's transformative journey. NITI Aayog is doing incredible work by empowering thousands of women in our country through the Women Entrepreneurship Platform and revolutionizing the cashless economy by introducing a simple digital payments app - BHIM. As a brand ambassador, it gives me an opportunity to drive the Digital India movement and support women entrepreneurs in India."

Sushant will also be promoting NITI Aayog's digital payments campaign which looks towards transforming India into a less-cash economy.

The actor will endorse the Women Entrepreneurship Platform and encourage use of Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) application by appearing in various video, print and social media campaigns of NITI Aayog.

He would also be supporting NITI Aayog in promoting the Women Transforming India Awards 2018, the theme for which is 'Women and Entrepreneurship' and whose nominations are currently ongoing.

With a collective vision of empowering people and communities, this partnership will see NITI Aayog and Sushant Singh Rajput work together to emphasize the Government's commitment towards building an inclusive, digitally-empowered, entrepreneurial India.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Mathur, through their recently launched company 'Innsaei Ventures', shall be setting aside a corpus of Rs 20 crore, which shall be invested in start-ups established by women entrepreneurs.

NITI Aayog's WEP was launched on March 8, 2018 on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

The initiative is aimed at building an ecosystem for women across India to realize their entrepreneurial aspirations, scale-up innovative initiatives and chalk-out sustainable, long-term strategies for their businesses.

It aims to power a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem through an enabling network of industry collaborations, partnerships, mentors and peer-to-peer connect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NITI Aayog Women Entrepreneurship Platform Sushant Singh Rajput WEP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch