How did comedian Zakir Khan become a 'man from a boy'

NEW DELHI: Comedian Zakir Khan says he became a man from a boy while working on web series "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare".

Zakir has created the Amazon Prime Video's exclusive series "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare".

The show explores the life of the protagonist Ronny, his complex relationship with truth and the intricate web of lies he builds, based on a false premise that he is the nephew of a known legislator.

"Firstly, this is something that I have never done. I have tried to do something that is very different," Zakir told IANS.

"I know this show can elicit two kinds of responses; either people would be astonished that, 'Wow, what has he made' or people would disregard the show and say, 'What has he made?' I have given my best and this I believe is my best work so I thank the people who like the show and for the people who dislike it, I don't think I can do anything better," he added.

Zakir says he has spent four months making this show.

"That has led me to be four years older, in fact my old age is almost here... This show has made me do a lot, I used to wake up at 5 a.m. and sleep at 11 p.m. This show has matured me from a boy to a man. The situation where you are the actor and the boss on the same set, you have to perform and also look after the production aspect.

"I have learnt that the show must go on barring all the problems that come along."