Karan Johar celebrates 46th birthday in New York

By IANS

MUMBAI: In New York for his 46th birthday on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar ensured his style quotient was up to the mark as he decked up in a black and white jacket for a terrace party he hosted for some friends. Back home, his brigade of Bollywood friends wished him love, joy and happiness.

Karan made his directorial debut with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998. He later went on to direct "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", "My Name Is Khan", "Student of the Year" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

The filmmaker, known for his quick wit, is currently involved with several films such as "Dhadak", "Student of the Year 2", "Simmba", "Kesari", "Kalank" and "Brahmastra".

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

Anil Kapoor: The best, dancer, director and friend that this industry has! Our lives would be really boring without your wit and charm! Happy Birthday Karan Johar!

Alia Bhatt: Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must have done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you. Love you to the moon and back Karan. Thank you for being you. Miss you.

Vicky Kaushal: Happy Birthday Karan Johar! What an honour and delight it has been to know you and to have worked with you. A master director and a gem of a human being who is always full of love and affection towards people around. May you always continue to be "The life of the party". Stay blessed!

Nimrat Kaur: Happy happy birthday Karan Johar! Have the most amazing, brilliant year ahead! Big hug and all my love always.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday Karan. Much love, big hug and best wishes always. Karan Johar.

Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday Karan Johar your love and support keeps me going! And on your birthday I wish you love happiness and joy!

Pulkit Samrat: Wish you a very Happy Birthday Karan Johar! Have a great one! Big Hug.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Karan Johar, Happy Birthday. Have a Blast. God bless you with all the happiness and success always. Loads of love and blessings.

Soni Razdan: Happy Birthday Karan Johar! Have a brilliant year! Stay blessed always. Love and hugs.

Manish Malhotra: Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend Karan Johar have a wonderful year ahead 25 years of friendship and working together and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are.

Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday, Karan Johar! Have your best year yet! Big love!

Sophie Choudry: Happiest birthday my darling Karan. You are one of the most brilliant, witty, fun, talented and thoughtful people. On your special day wish you all the happiness in the world!! Biggest hug and loads of love!

Rakul Preet: Happy birthday to the most charming person in town Karan Johar! Hope you have the best year ever filled with sunshine and smiles, laughter and love.

Kriti Sanon: Karannnn!!! Happiest Birthday! Have a wonderful year full of laughter, excitement and all the amazing moments that make it the most special one so far! Lots of love!