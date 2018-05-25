Home Entertainment Hindi

Megha Chakraborty wants to be Shah Rukh Khan's heroine

Megha is seen playing the role of Krishna in Star Plus show "Krishna Chali London."

Published: 25th May 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Megha Chakraborty

Megha Chakraborty (Instagram image)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Megha Chakraborty looks upto Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and hopes to work with him some day.

"I have been the biggest fan of Shah Rukh Khan since my childhood. I have watched all his movies and my favourite is 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'," Megha said in a statement to IANS. 

"I would love to be his heroine someday, wear a chiffon sari like most of his on-screen ladies and dance to romantic numbers in the movie. I also admire his personality and the way he treats his co-actresses so respectfully. He is a brilliant actor and can pull off any role with a lot of precision," she added. 

Megha is seen playing the role of Krishna in Star Plus show "Krishna Chali London", which tells the story of Radhey who is looking for his life partner and his only dream is to get married. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Megha Chakraborty SRK Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan's heroine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka