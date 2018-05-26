Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham's 'Parmanu' beats Madhuri Dixit's​ 'Bucket List' on day 1

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie is based on the series of underground nuclear tests carried out by India in 1988 at Indian Army's test range.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham and Diana Penty in Parmanu (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The major release of this week, 'Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran' starring John Abraham and Diana Penty hit the box office and has received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed the first-day collection of the movie as he tweeted, "Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1... Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Fri ? 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz."

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film, 'Bucket List' also entered box office this Friday. The movie started off with great power and content.

The movie bagged Rs. 96 lakhs as Taran Adarsh wrote, "Riding on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's star power and content, #BucketList [Marathi] starts off VERY WELL... Fri ? 96 lakhs [409 screens]. India biz... This is Madhuri's debut film in Marathi."

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, the movie succeeded to impress critics and viewers with its story-line.

