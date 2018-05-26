Home Entertainment Hindi

'Veere Di Wedding' talks about gender equality in entertaining way: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja believes her upcoming film "Veere Di Wedding" is an entertaining take on gender equality.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

'Veere Di Wedding' (Image Courtesy Twitter @vdwthefilm)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja believes her upcoming film "Veere Di Wedding" is an entertaining take on gender equality.

The 32-year-old actor, who was in the capital along with the cast of the film-- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania -- says the aim was not to make a film promoting women empowerment, but to present a normal story about four female friends.

" 'Veere' talks about gender equality in a very entertaining way. It is a female-driven film, but it is not about women empowerment or anything like that. It is celebrating four people, who are women. The idea is to reach a point where we are not discussing that there are four women in the film. We should be discussing that it is such an entertaining film. I wish we come to a point that it becomes normal to have a film with all female cast," Sonam said in a group interview.

Swara, who plays the role of Sakshi in the film, says the Shashanka Ghosh-directed movie is empowering as it focuses on choices women make.

"For me 'Veere' is empowering as it is about choices. For me what was liberating about this film is that it was about four girls, but there was no violence, social issue or anything. I am not saying this in a derogatory way because I come from that kind of cinema and I am proud of it. But because it is something so liberating, that you can have a normal entertaining film about four girls," she said.

The team has promoted the film with hashtag #imnotachickflick and Sonam said they decided to go with the strategy as they did not want their movie to get attached to any kind of labels.

"There is nothing wrong with 'Veere' being called a chick flick. But it is a label in which all the films about women are being put into. We don't have genres for a film with female leads. There are genres like action, comedy, drama for a film with male leads. But when there are females in the film it is immediately called a chick flick overlooking its real genre."

"We are shying away from labels and saying we don't want to be put in a box. It is a film about four friends which anybody can watch. My sister said, 'I am not making a film for chicks'. It is a derogatory term for women anyways," she said.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, "Veere Di Wedding" will hit the theatres on June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch