Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan makes debut as a lyricist with 'Selfish' from 'Race 3'

The song 'Selfish' brought together so many stars - Salman as a lyricist, Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur as singers.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from the song Selfish. (YouTube)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan is one of those people who has the most transparent vision, says composer-singer Vishal Mishra who has worked with the superstar for "Race 3".

Salman made his debut as a lyricist with the track "Selfish" from the forthcoming film.

"I think he is one of those people who has the most transparent vision ever. His language skills are amazing. He was very clear that he wanted a simple love song from a woman's point of view," Vishal told IANS in an email interview.

"The song we envisioned was always about being selfish and falling in love as it's such a beautiful thing. Salman Sir put down the thoughts in words so wonderfully and I am happy that we could create a melody around it," he added.

"Selfish" brought together so many stars - Salman as a lyricist, Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur as singers. How was it working as a team?

"'Selfish' started 18 months back when Salman Sir and I were jamming on some lines that he had written on a piece of paper. Then over the course of time it became a song which fortunately fitted perfectly during a situation in 'Race 3'.

"Salman Sir has been like my co-composer in this song and once we had the melody ready, I was sure no one could do justice to it like Atif Aslam. He too loved the song the moment he heard it."

WATCH THE 'SELFISH' SONG:

Then Iulia stepped in for the female vocals.

"After her dubbing, we did orchestras in Mumbai and Chennai with 50 to 60 musicians," the composer explained.

Salman contributed a lot to "Selfish" but "fortunately", there were no creative differences between them.

"Salman Sir's experience of 30 years is invaluable in any aspect of filmmaking and working so closely with him on this song has only made me admire his work ethic even more. We were always on the same page as we started out with the same thinking," said Vishal.

He worked with Iulia in "Veere" also. How is she as a singer?

"Iulia's voice has a beautiful texture and it sounds very distinct. In 'Veere Di Wedding' too, I needed a western sounding voice and Iulia fit the bill," he said.

"I had worked with Iulia for a Marathi film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar as well. She has a fantastic voice and sky is the limit for her," he added.

Composing music for "Veere Di Wedding" and "Race 3" have been "great experiences" for him.

"In 'Veere', I worked with (producer) Rhea Kapoor who is innovative and independent whereas Salman Sir is so clear about what he has in mind. Composing for films is all about being guided by the script and I try to keep the situation in mind while making any song," he said.

"The pressure was more for 'Race 3' as the franchise's last two outings had great music. Luckily, things are looking great for 'Race 3' too," he added.

He feels he is in the best phase right now.

"After 'Race 3', I will be working for 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 3' where Rekhaji has rapped for me. Salman Sir, Dharmendraji and Sonakshi Sinha have sung for me. The choreography is by Remo (D'souza) sir. It's nothing short of a carnival," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selfish song Race 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)
Police conduct search operation at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge after hoax bomb threat
Gallery
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike