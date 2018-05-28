Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt, A.R. Rahman add 'star' power to channel's revamp

In the song, Alia steps into the world of the revamped channel and interacts with a variety of shows and characters. She takes the viewers along as she witnesses the new stories.
 

Published: 28th May 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt features in a new song while Oscar winner A.R. Rahman has composed a signature tune for channel Star Plus, which has taken on a fresh look and brand identity.

In the song, Alia steps into the world of the revamped channel and interacts with a variety of shows and characters. She takes the viewers along as she witnesses the new stories.

"What convinced me to associate with the channel is the similarity the brand and I share. We both give a lot of importance to our families, friends and relationships and understand their importance," Alia said in a statement.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Chandni RMW, the song has been composed by Ram Sampath and written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire.

The channel's new logo is the trademark red crystal star with the swoosh, now in gold dust signifying positivity, freshness and celebration of relationships.

Rahman, who has composed the signature tune, said: "While composing the sound identity, I kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive and which gives a sense of warmth.

"The tone had to be young, uplifting and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters showcased on the channel."

Of late, Star Plus has launched an array of shows that reflect the young contemporary India.

While "Sabse Smart Kaun" gives people a chance of winning on the basis of common sense, "Krishna Chali London" is a narrative about boy next-door Radhey.

Then there's the story of Kullfi, a young girl in "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala", and another story about the innocence of Mariam from "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live". 

Sanjay Gupta, Star India Managing Director said: "We are once again creating a new world of entertainment for today's young and aspirational India - offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society.

"In keeping with the same spirit, the channel has also roped in one of the most talented and dynamic youth icons of the country, Alia Bhatt, as the face of the brand campaign."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alia Bhatt A.R. Rahman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27