Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia separate after 20 years of marriage 

The former couple said they may be embarking on separate journeys from now on but will always stand together as a family for their daughters Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

Published: 28th May 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal and former supermodel Mehr Jesia have announced their separation after 20 years of marriage in a joint statement.

The former couple said they may be embarking on separate journeys from now on but will always stand together as a family for their daughters Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation that they would be parting ways.

"After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations hence forth.

"We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives.

Where the truth can get distorted and lost," Rampal, 45, and Jesia said in a joint statement.

They added, "We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly for our children Mahikaa and Myra.

" Rampal and Jesia, 47, requested privacy through this time and they would not be commenting on the development any further.

The duo own a production company Chasing Ganesha, through which they produced the film "I See You" (2006), which also starred Rampal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjun Rampal Mehr Jesia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title