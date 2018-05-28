Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia separate after 20 years of marriage 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal and former supermodel Mehr Jesia have announced their separation after 20 years of marriage in a joint statement.

The former couple said they may be embarking on separate journeys from now on but will always stand together as a family for their daughters Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation that they would be parting ways.

"After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations hence forth.

"We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives.

Where the truth can get distorted and lost," Rampal, 45, and Jesia said in a joint statement.

They added, "We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly for our children Mahikaa and Myra.

" Rampal and Jesia, 47, requested privacy through this time and they would not be commenting on the development any further.

The duo own a production company Chasing Ganesha, through which they produced the film "I See You" (2006), which also starred Rampal.