British adult film star Danny D to make Bollywood debut

Danny will be working with Mahika Sharma on a project called 'The Modern culture'. It is a Hindi film based on the mentality of people. 

Published: 28th May 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 03:50 PM

Danny D (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By IANS

MUMBAI: British adult film actor Danny D is set to make his debut in Bollywood as an actor and producer.

He will be launching his production house with Mahika Sharma, a former Miss Teen Northeast.

"Mahika is a friend. I'm happy to debut in Indian entertainment industry with her. We are working together on a project called 'The Modern culture'. It's a Hindi film based on the mentality of people. 

"They want to be modern, but they struggle. They act to be one, but they fail to be one. The movie will be a romantic drama, shot in Los Angeles and Indian cities," Danny said in a statement.

Mahika added that the movie will be "really fun".

"I will play Geeta. The first part of movie will be on how Geeta, a typical Indian girl, struggles in Los Angeles. Once she is back in India with her man, it is Danny's character who will struggle," she shared.

