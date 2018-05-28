Home Entertainment Hindi

Children should believe in their own dreams: Shah Rukh Khan

AbRam turned five on Sunday and Shah Rukh, 52, tweeted a photograph of his youngest son, whom he calls his "sunshine". 

Published: 28th May 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan | AP

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is a father of three -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, says children should hear their own music and believe in their own dreams.

AbRam turned five on Sunday and Shah Rukh, 52, tweeted a photograph of his youngest son, whom he calls his "sunshine". 

"My sunshine turns five years today but he thinks he is nine! Please do not tell him otherwise if you meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs and believe in their own little dreams. And yeah, hug their papa a lot," Shah Rukh wrote alongside the image.

Shah Rukh married Gauri in October 1991. They have a son Aryan and daughter Suhana. In 2013, they became parents of their third child AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film "Zero" along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title