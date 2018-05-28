Children should believe in their own dreams: Shah Rukh Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is a father of three -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, says children should hear their own music and believe in their own dreams.



AbRam turned five on Sunday and Shah Rukh, 52, tweeted a photograph of his youngest son, whom he calls his "sunshine".



"My sunshine turns five years today but he thinks he is nine! Please do not tell him otherwise if you meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs and believe in their own little dreams. And yeah, hug their papa a lot," Shah Rukh wrote alongside the image.



Shah Rukh married Gauri in October 1991. They have a son Aryan and daughter Suhana. In 2013, they became parents of their third child AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.



On the acting front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film "Zero" along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

