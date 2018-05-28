Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham on lookout for comedy script

He says he is very eager to do one as it's his favourite genre and so, he is planning to develop a comedy film under his home banner.
 

Published: 28th May 2018 08:09 AM

Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor John Abraham has a lot of films in his kitty, but he is missing doing a comedy movie.

He says he is very eager to do one as it's his favourite genre and so, he is planning to develop a comedy film under his home banner.

"Since no one is offering me a great comic script, I am looking out for my own. I am trying to develop my own. I am very excited about comedy and I want to do it. It's a genre I thrive on and I love," John told IANS here.

The actor, whose intense "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" has just released, has his hands full currently with "Satyamev Jayate", "Batla House" and "RAW". He is also looking forward to create an "Attack" franchise in the hardcore action space.

"I think there's an audience for everything," said John, who said "RAW" is his "most challenging role" till date.

"I am nervous getting into RAW, and that's fantastic because it's positive nervous energy," he said.

As far as comedy is concerned, he said: "I think I have honed my comic timing to a level where I enjoy doing comedy. Trust me, it's easy to make people cry and to hold people. The toughest thing is to make people laugh. That's why I enjoy comedy. I think it's a big challenge."
 

