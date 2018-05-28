'Race 3' car sequences were shot on Formula One circuit

By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan-starrer "Race 3" has car chase sequences that were shot on the Formula One circuit.

The makers of "Race 3", helmed by Remo D'souza, have opted for cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati for the action entertainer.

Boasting of high octane sequences, the forthcoming film offers scenes of cars being blown up into pieces.

"The makers have revealed very less in the trailer, through the film there will be more than 15 'supercars' that will be a treat for all car lovers. To top it all, we have also shot at real Formula One race track," a spokesperson for the film said in a statement.

"Race 3" is said to take the "Race" franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the film has been produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.

"Race 3" will hit the screens on Eid 2018.