Home Entertainment Hindi

'Race 3' car sequences were shot on Formula One circuit

The makers of 'Race 3', helmed by Remo D'souza, have opted for cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati for the action entertainer.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

The movie offers scenes of cars being blown up into pieces. (Photo | Screengrab YouTube)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan-starrer "Race 3" has car chase sequences that were shot on the Formula One circuit.

The makers of "Race 3", helmed by Remo D'souza, have opted for cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati for the action entertainer.

Boasting of high octane sequences, the forthcoming film offers scenes of cars being blown up into pieces. 

"The makers have revealed very less in the trailer, through the film there will be more than 15 'supercars' that will be a treat for all car lovers. To top it all, we have also shot at real Formula One race track," a spokesperson for the film said in a statement.

WATCH TRAILER: 

"Race 3" is said to take the "Race" franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the film has been produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.

"Race 3" will hit the screens on Eid 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Race 3 Remo D'souza Salman Khan Race 3 trailer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title