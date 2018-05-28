Home Entertainment Hindi

Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali partner to form Window Seat Films, LLP

Published: 28th May 2018

Director Imtiaz Ali. (Photo | Facebook/Imtiaz Ali)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Monday announced the formation of Window Seat Films, LLP -- a 50:50 joint venture for production of movies.

This is Reliance Entertainment's fifth creative partnership with Indian filmmakers to form a production company, read a statement to IANS. 

"We are proud to have Imtiaz as our partner. He is a person of deep simplicity and humility despite his enormous successes, and we are looking forward to making great movies together," said Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, Reliance Entertainment. 

An incredibly talented and successful writer, director, Ali has received wide appreciation and acclaim from audiences and critics alike, in addition to blockbuster success at the box office. 

He has won several awards over the years since the release of his first film in 2005. Starting with "Socha Na Tha", Ali has made several films with new comers and superstars alike. His filmography includes "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal", "Rockstar", "Tamasha", "Highway" and "Jab Harry met Sejal". Some of his films have achieved a sort of cult status with the youth in India and abroad.

On the partnership, Ali said: "There is a common vision that Window Seat Films and
Reliance Entertainment share in terms of the content that we'd like to make, the kind of stories we'd like to tell and the way we'd like to collaborate in running this partnership. Working under this partnership is like working for myself."

This creative and business mix will benefit from the artistic abilities of Ali, and the global marketing and distribution capabilities of Reliance Entertainment.

Reliance Entertainment has produced, distributed and released more than 300 films in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Reliance Entertainment already has creative partnerships with Phantom Films, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios and Y NOT Films.

