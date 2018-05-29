Home Entertainment Hindi

Box office success important for filmmakers: Meghna Gulzar 

Meghna Gulzar, whose latest film "Raazi" has entered the Rs 100 crore club, says box office validation is as important as critical acclaim for a filmmaker.

Published: 29th May 2018 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Meghna Gulzar with Alia Bhatt during shooting of Raazi | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Meghna Gulzar, whose latest film "Raazi" has entered the Rs 100 crore club, says box office validation is as important as critical acclaim for a filmmaker.

"Raazi", starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, has been hailed for the performance by its principal cast, the tight screenplay, written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer and Meghna's direction.

Having seen a lukewarm response to her films such as her debut film "Filhaal" and "Just Married", Meghna said she realised that for a director to be able to make the film that he or she wants to, box-office success matters a lot.

"Unfortunately, there are two parts to every filmmaker's performance- creative part and business part, because ultimately for people, who are funding your film, it's a business.

"They (producers) may want to reduce the risk, they may want to make as much money but nobody is going to put in money.

Because that's what happened with me until 'Talvar' released.

It was difficult to put together a film when my movies were not selling well at the box-office," she told PTI.

"Raazi" has earned nearly Rs 104 crore and the director says box office collection means that a large number of people have appreciated her work.

"These numbers are the expression of people, who have liked your work.

I will always look at these numbers in a way that all those, who have spent money watching on my film, have liked it.

I will never looked at it as box-office or digits," she added.

The director said patriotism is a universal emotion but she had an idea that she thought would connect with the audience.

"Thankfully, my producers had the foresight to know what is the subject.

We were working within a very modest budget and even though that made things a little tight, I wouldn't say it was difficult because that comes with every film.

"But the budget made things streamlined and very focused. So as a director, it helped me because then I go into the release of the film with a little more confidence.

" The director, who debuted with the poignant surrogacy drama "Filhaal" in 2002, tasted success for the first time only in 2015 with "Talvar", based on 2008 Noida double murder case.

Asked what worked for "Talvar" and "Raazi", the director said, "It could be a combination of circumstances and subject, or my craft has become better, or the times have changed and audience is now accepting such films or producers are funding these kind of films.

It is a mix of everything so, one can't lay his or her hands on one reason.

" Commercial success often discourages directors to take risks but Meghna says she can never be sure about the ingredients of a successful film.

"If I knew what exactly had made it work like this, then I would definitely do it because it's human.

But I don't think I can put a finger on what worked.

.

.

" On her immediate future project, the director shared, "I am committed with Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP films for a subject.

It's the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

We are currently developing the script.

" PTI JUR KKP NP BK BK 05291812 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghna Gulzar Raazi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao